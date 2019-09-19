Keller Willams will take the stage at 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St. in Waterville.

Williams released his first album in 1994, “FREEK,” and has since given each of his albums a single syllable title: “BUZZ,” “SPUN,” “BREATHE,” “LOOP,” “LAUGH,” “HOME,” “DANCE,” “STAGE,” “GRASS,” “DREAM,” “TWELVE,” “LIVE,” “ODD,” “THIEF,” “KIDS,” “BASS,” “PICK,”

FUNK,” “VAPE,” “SYNC” and “RAW.”

Each title serves as a concise summation of the concept guiding each project. “GRASS,” for example, is a bluegrass recording cut with the husband-wife duo The Keels. “STAGE” is a live album and “DREAM” is the realization of Keller’s wish to collaborate with some of his musical heroes.

Each album showcases Williams’s comprehensive and diverse musical endeavors and functions to provide another piece of the jigsaw puzzle that is Keller Williams.

Tickets cost $24-$25 in advance, $27-$28 day of show.

For tickets, or more information, visit operahouse.org or call 872-7000.

