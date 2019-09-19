Col. Joel Wilkinson, who has led the Maine Warden Service since 2008, is retiring, effective on Friday.

Judy Camuso, commissioner of the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, named Lt. Dan Scott as acting colonel.

“Colonel Wilkinson served the Department and the state for more than two decades,” Camuso said in a statement. “I want to thank him for his service, and wish him nothing but the best as he enters his next chapter.”

Wilkinson began working for the Maine Warden Service in 1992 as a deputy game warden, and was promoted to district game warden in 1995. Wilkinson worked in many different positions at the warden service since then, including captain, sergeant and investigator. He was also acting major and acting commissioner.

“We all work for the very best fish and wildlife agency in the country and may Maine be proud of the collective work this department provides. I feel like I have worked with, for and beside the greatest professionals in conservation,” Wilkinson said in a statement.

