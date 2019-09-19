AUGUSTA — Viles Arboretum and the Maine State Credit Union will host its Seventh annual Run for the Trees — Run to End Hunger 5K Trail Run, a timed trail run/walk, Saturday, Sept. 28, through Viles Arboretum, 53 Hospital St. The race will begin at 10 a.m.
The cost is $25 for adults, $15 for students, and $15 each for running groups of five or more people.
All proceeds will go to Maine’s Ending Hunger Campaign and to the conservation efforts of Viles Arboretum.
Registration is at runreg.com, search for Run for the Trees; or register on the day of the race. Running groups register day of for the special rate.
For more information, call the arboretum at 626-7989.
