The “Constitution Lady” (Bonnie Wilder) recently gave an original interactive Constitution Week program to grades 1-5 at St. Michael School in Augusta.

“Mrs. Wilder has been coming to our school for a few years now. She has a wonderful, interactive program that bring History to life for our students” says Denise Levesque, Marketing Director at the school, in a news release.

Wilder is the Constitution Week Chair of the Koussinoc Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She wrote a new action-song: “The First Amendment HIGH 5!” to teach the five Freedoms in the First Amendment: Religion, Speech, the Press, peaceably Assemble, and the Right to Petition our government. Three “Huzzahs!” and a bell-ringing conclude each lesson/ celebration.

Wilder was inspired by her visit to the new First Amendment Museum in Augusta. Constitution Week is nationally recognized in Federal Law and a Presidential Proclamation from September 17-23 each year.

