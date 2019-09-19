BASKETBALL

USA Basketball kept its No. 1 spot in the FIBA world men’s rankings, even after a disappointing seventh place in the World Cup that ended earlier this week.

It’s now nine years and counting in the top spot for the U.S., which has held the No. 1 ranking since winning the 2010 world championship. World Cup champion Spain stayed No. 2, Australia leaped eight spots to No. 3, World Cup finalist Argentina rose one spot to No. 4 and World Cup bronze medalist France fell two slots to No. 5.

FIBA’s rankings take results from the most recent eight years, which means the U.S. is still reaping point benefits from the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medals, and the 2014 World Cup title.

WNBA: Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne was named the MVP in a near-unanimous vote. Delle Donne received 41 of 43 first-place votes. She is the first player to win MVP with two teams, doing it in 2015 with Chicago.

• Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and Courtney Williams added 25 to help the Connecticut Sun rout the Los Angeles Sparks 94-68 at Uncasville, Connecticut, and take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five semifinals.

SOCCER

FIFA RANKINGS: After finishing second in the Gold Cup over the summer, the U.S. men’s soccer team rose one spot to No. 21 in the latest FIFA world rankings.

Belgium is No. 1, followed by No. 2 France, the 2018 World Cup winner, which traded places with No. 3 Brazil. England stayed at No. 4 and European champion Portugal rose one place to No. 5. Mexico leads CONCACAF nations at No. 12, Senegal is Africa’s best at No. 20 and Iran at No. 23 tops Asia.

WORLD CUP: The FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, raised hopes that Iran will lift a ban on women entering stadiums before a qualifying game next month. Attention on the ban intensified when a 29-year-old activist, Sahar Khodayari, died this month after setting herself on fire outside a courthouse. She had been detained for dressing as a man to enter a soccer stadium and believed she faced six months in prison.

TENNIS

PAN PACIFIC: Camila Giorgi dropped just three games to upset third-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-0, 6-3 in the second round at Osaka, Japan.

The unseeded Italian, who reached the semifinals last year, beat the 2017 U.S. Open champion to set up a quarterfinal against Belgian Elise Mertens.

HOCKEY

NHL: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour will miss the rest of training camp because of a hand injury and it’s uncertain whether he’ll be ready for the start of the season in two weeks.

The team said it will provide an update on his status at the end of camp.

• Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot agreed to an eight-year, $64 million contract extension.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY: Bridget Thompson scored two goals, and Lily Jarrett and Emily Gianunzio had one apiece as Bates (5-1) cruised to a 4-0 win over Thomas (2-4) at Lewiston.

Grace Fitzgerald and Riley had an assist each.

