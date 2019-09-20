The University of Maine has launched several innovative programs for Maine high school students who wish to earn college credits before they graduate, according to a news release from the university.

The online program, Academ-e, offers more than 40 courses online and a summer STEM environmental research course in Waldo County. Other new Academ-e

initiatives include a statewide online precalculus program, a summer leadership program, an outdoor leadership pathway program and a summer Upward Bound program.

Through a partnership with the Maine Department of Education, UMaine tuition is waived for students of Maine public high schools and home schools for up to 12 college college credit hours per year.

For more information, visit umaine.edu/earlycollege or contact Allison Small, coordinator of Early College Programs, at 338-8004 or [email protected].

