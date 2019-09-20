GARDINER — Vendors are sought for the Gardiner Lions Community “End of Summer” Flea Market set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the clubhouse, 25 Lions St.

Table rentals cost $15.

For more information, text or leave message at 485-7100 or 242-4842.

