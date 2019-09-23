In the third talk of a Bicentennial Lecture Series sponsored by Lincoln County Historical Association and Old Fort Western, James Francis, president of Penobscot Nation, will draw on his studies into the relationship between Maine Native Americans and the landscape of the 1600s.

The talk is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Wiscasset Middle High School, 225 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset.

An accomplished historical researcher, photographer, filmmaker and graphic artist, Francis also is Penobscot Nation’s tribal historian. He has co-produced a film on race relations in Maine and has conducted an extensive oral history project for the Penobscot Nation. He lends his expertise to the boards and advisory committees of a number of organizations that support research and interpretation of Native American history in New England. In addition, he has curated exhibits for museums including Bangor Museum and Center for History, the Abbe Museum, and Harvard University.

Suggested donation for the lecture is $5. Refreshments will be served.

Old Fort Western is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to preserve, protect, and interpret the National Historical Landmark, Fort, Store and House located on the Kennebec River in Augusta. For more information, call 626-2385 or email oldfortwestern.org.

The Lincoln County Historical Association is a nonprofit organization that provides stewardship for the 1754 Chapman-Hall House in Damariscotta, the 1761 Pownalborough Court House in Dresden, and the 1811 Old Jail and Museum in Wiscasset.

For more information about the organization, visit lincolncountyhistory.org or Facebook.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: