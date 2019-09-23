The Waterville Fire Department will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Waterville Fire Station, 7 College Ave.

The event will offer educational and family oriented activities that can teach awareness of fire risk.

Children of all ages can meet Sparky the Fire Dog and climb aboard the fire engines. Tours of the station will be offered along with complementary food and live demonstrations.

For more information, contact Lt. Scott Holst at [email protected] or 680-4735.

