STRONG — Three people were injured Monday afternoon when a vehicle went off Route 4, struck a utility pole and rolled over, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Deputies Brian McCormick, Sgt. Matthew Brann, Lt. David St. Laurent and Alec Frost responded to the report of an accident near the Maine Inland Fish and Wildlife building at about 4:28 p.m.

Nils Matolay, 81, who was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey, told deputies that he nodded off at the wheel, which resulted in the vehicle going off the road, according to an initial investigation, Nichols wrote in a news release.

Matolay and both passengers, Marie Bubier, 78, of Phillips and Barbara Matolay, 74, were injured in the crash. The Matolays are from Pace, Florida.

Bubier was taken by a LifeFlight medical helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. The Matolays were taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, according to Nichols.

Bubier was listed in serious condition Tuesday at CMMC, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Nils Matolay was treated and released and Barbara Matolay was admitted, an FMH spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation.

Strong Fire Department and off-duty Farmington police officer Jacob Richards also assisted at the scene.

It is the second accident that Bubier has been a passenger in a vehicle since March.

Bubier and her husband, Paul, were in an accident in March when a tractor-trailer hit their car on Center Bridge, which carries traffic over the Sandy River in Farmington. The truck pushed the car into a snow-covered guardrail, causing the vehicle to tip onto the driver’s side, police previously said. No one was injured.

The Farmington Fire Rescue Department used ratchet straps to secure the car to the guardrail and an extrication tool to remove couple from the automobile.

The day after the accident, Marie Bubier told a Sun Journal reporter, they were shaken but okay.

“We are counting our blesings. I am thanking God for the snow,” she said then.

