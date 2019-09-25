A Biddeford woman was sentenced Wednesday to five months in prison for her role in promoting prostitution.

In addition to jail time, 46-year-old Lourdes Suero will be confined to her home for five months following her release. She will also be required to undergo three years of supervised release, U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Torreson ordered.

Suero pleaded guilty on March 18 to the charge of using a facility of interstate commerce to promote prostitution, according to a news release issued by U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank.

Court records show that Suero went to a motel in Scarborough on April 22, 2017, where she met her adult son, Isaac Suero, and a 15-year-old female victim. Lourdes Suero booked a motel room and left the victim at the motel. She later texted with the victim about her prostitution activities and agreed to drive the victim to meet with a client.

The girl engaged in multiple commercial sex acts while she was staying in the room that Suero rented, before the victim left the motel on the following day, Frank said in the release.

Isaac Suero was sentenced in June in a related case involving the same victim to nine years in prison for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor.

