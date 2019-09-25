The Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation is partnering with Augusta Adult and Community Education and Western Maine Community Action to offer a workforce training opportunity for a Certified Nursing Assistant course scheduled to start classes on Nov. 4.

An orientation session will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Augusta Adult and Community Education, 33 Union St., Augusta. Candidates must register online and schedule an appointment for CASAS and ONET assessments. CASAS appointments may be made by calling 626-2470. Register online at augusta.maineadulted.org to attend the orientation. The registration deadline is Oct. 11.

The training will include 30 hours of academic and employability skills WorkReady training coupled with 90 hours of classroom and 90 hours of clinical training to meet the State Certification for C.N.A requirements.

The course, valued at approximately $2,000 per participant, is no cost to candidates meeting eligibility requirement for WIOA funding provided by Western Maine Community Action. WMCA will provide an on-the-job training opportunity to candidates upon successful completion of the course.

Requirements/eligibility criteria: Augusta Adult and Community Education application; WMCA pre-eligibility form; proof of age (at least 18 years old); high school diploma (or equivalency, background checks; reading/math CASAS assessments; confidentiality release form; interviews; immunization records; and availability for all scheduled training.

For more information, visit wmca.org.

