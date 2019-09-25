Vena’s Fizz House, a Portland bar and mixology company, has acquired Coastal Root Bitters Co.
Vena’s Fizz House, which opened on Fore Street in 2013, also makes bitters that are distributed nationally to wholesale accounts.
It said in a statement announcing the acquisition Wednesday that the recipes from Coastal Root Bitters, also located in Portland, will be added to the Vena’s Fizz House product line and will be distributed under its brand.
Coastal Root owners said they decided to sell the business after five years.
