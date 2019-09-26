FARMINGTON — Three of the seven men injured in the Sept. 16 explosion of the LEAP Inc. building remained hospitalized Thursday, their conditions unchanged.
LEAP maintenance supervisor Larry Lord, 60, of Jay remained in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, while two firefighters are recovering at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to hospital officials.
Capt. Scott Baxter, 37, is in serious condition in Portland, while Chief Terry Bell, 62, brother of Capt. Michael Bell, 68, who died in the blast, is in fair condition.
Fire Capt. Tim “TD” Hardy, 40, Deputy Chief Clyde Ross, 82, firefighter Joseph Hastings, 24, and Fire Rescue firefighter Theodore “Ted” Baxter, 64, have been released from hospitals.
There has been no word yet about when a state investigation into the cause of the explosion at the LEAP central office at 313 Farmington Falls Road may be completed.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community
PechaKucha set for Oct. 3
-
Local & State
Man injured in Monmouth machinery accident
-
Local & State
This September has been one of the driest on record so far in Portland
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Week 3 predictions
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Hall-Dale boys soccer upends Buckfield to remain unbeaten