PublishedSeptember 19, 2019
Complete coverage: Fatal Farmington explosion
Our View: Farmington tragedy’s long reach
PublishedSeptember 18, 2019
Three firefighters injured in Farmington blast remain in critical condition
The investigation into what caused Monday's propane explosion is continuing.
PublishedSeptember 18, 2019
Community funds to help Farmington residents victimized by the explosion
The American Red Cross of Maine is assisting 17 people who have been displaced by Monday's explosion to make sure that their immediate needs are being met.
PublishedSeptember 18, 2019
Worker who herded people out before Farmington explosion is called hero
Farmington's police chief says fast-thinking maintenance manager Larry Lord saved lives by evacuating employees before the LEAP building was leveled by an explosion that left him gravely injured.
PublishedSeptember 18, 2019
A Farmington firefighter injured in the explosion leaves the hospital
Investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene Wednesday looking through the debris for clues.
PublishedSeptember 17, 2019
Investigators still trying to determine the cause of explosion in Farmington
Federal and state investigators are working to pinpoint the source of blast that leveled a newly constructed building and killed a firefighter in Maine.
PublishedSeptember 17, 2019
Farmington Fair adjusts to tragedy after explosion
After shutting down operations on Monday in deference to the tragic death of Farmington Fire Captain Michael Bell just one street over from the fairgrounds, the Farmington Fair has re-opened.
PublishedSeptember 17, 2019
No statewide protocol in Maine for dealing with propane
However, full-time and part-time firefighters get 40 hours of training for certification in hazardous materials training.
PublishedSeptember 17, 2019
In Farmington explosion’s aftermath, 30 people seek new housing
Eleven homes have been destroyed after the LEAP building exploded yesterday morning, leaving 30 people homeless.
