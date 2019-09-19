farmington explosion

Community funds to help Farmington residents victimized by the explosion The American Red Cross of Maine is assisting 17 people who have been displaced by Monday's explosion to make sure that their immediate needs are being met.

Worker who herded people out before Farmington explosion is called hero Farmington's police chief says fast-thinking maintenance manager Larry Lord saved lives by evacuating employees before the LEAP building was leveled by an explosion that left him gravely injured.

A Farmington firefighter injured in the explosion leaves the hospital Investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene Wednesday looking through the debris for clues.

Investigators still trying to determine the cause of explosion in Farmington Federal and state investigators are working to pinpoint the source of blast that leveled a newly constructed building and killed a firefighter in Maine.

Farmington Fair adjusts to tragedy after explosion After shutting down operations on Monday in deference to the tragic death of Farmington Fire Captain Michael Bell just one street over from the fairgrounds, the Farmington Fair has re-opened.

No statewide protocol in Maine for dealing with propane However, full-time and part-time firefighters get 40 hours of training for certification in hazardous materials training.