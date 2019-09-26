WASHINGTON — White House officials sought to “lock down” records of a phone call in which President Donald Trump urged his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to a secret whistleblower complaint made public Thursday.
The document was released ahead of scheduled testimony from Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence.
House Democrats who are now mulling Trump’s impeachment are hoping Maguire will explain why he withheld the intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint from Congress for weeks. Maguire will then go behind closed doors to speak to the Senate intelligence panel.
Lawmakers have been given a redacted, declassified version of the complaint that can be made public.
The complaint is at least in part related to the July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump prodded Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Biden. The White House released a rough transcript of that call Wednesday morning.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday endorsed an impeachment investigation in light of the Ukraine revelations.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Watch: Intelligence chief testifies to Congress; whistleblower complaint made public
-
Maine Crime
Feds allege Lyman man tried to entice New York minor for sex
-
Nation & World
Ex-French President Chirac, who opposed U.S. invasion of Iraq, dies at 86
-
Life & Culture
‘Fleabag’ live broadcast from London set for Oct. 3
-
Life & Culture
Graham Nash concert planned in Waterville
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.