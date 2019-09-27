AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Fred Letourneau and David Locke, with a tie between Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman, and Paul Clement and Janet Arey, then Ron Cote and Frank Shorey. Winners on Thursday were Ken Harvey and Janet Arey, David Offer and David Martz, Debby Gardner and Paul Mitnik, and Anil Goswami and Tom Simmons.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ed Rushton and Ken Harvey, Jean Reileig and Lynn Kerschner, and David Bourque and Suzon Morrison.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Gerene Lachapelle. Dee Dee Brown placed second, and Joan Mayo placed third.

Thursday’s winner was Joanna Burd. Bill Moore placed second, and Gerene Lachapelle placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice. Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed second, Peggy Thompson and Dennis Perkins tied with Frances Roy and Dick Quinlan, for third place; and Sylvia Palmer and Louie Violette placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

