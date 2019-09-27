Workplace teams campaigning to end hunger put their imaginations to work at the CANstruction sculpture contest on Friday at The Elm in Waterville. The goal of the dozen teams entered in the contest was to collect more than 5,000 pounds of food for what the United Way of Mid-Maine hoped would be the largest one-day central Maine food drive ever. Donation boxes were set up at the Waterville Opera House, Railroad Square Cinema and Common Street Arts. The food and other items collected will be donated to local school backpack programs and food pantries.
