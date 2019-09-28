LEEDS — DFD Russell Medical Center has received the Health Center Quality Improvement Award for 2019 from the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The award recognizes health centers that have ranked in the top 2% nationwide.

The center also has been recognized in the following categories, receiving the highest ranking in each category for 2018:

National Quality Leaders ranked in top 2% of all health centers with excellence in promoting behavioral health, diabetes health, and heart health; Health Center Quality Leaders achieved top 10% gold in best overall clinical performance; and Clinical Quality Improvers demonstrated at least 15% improvement from previous year.

The center also has been recognized on their hard work to advance health information technology, utilizing five HIT services and providing telehealth services to increase access to care. They also received the patient-centered medical home recognition at the highest level of achievement.

DFD Russell has clinics in Monmouth, Leeds and Turner.

The award is part of the Health Resources and Services Administration’s commitment to improve access to high-quality healthcare and to improve the modernization, efficiency and overall value of health care in health centers.

Rangeley Health and Wellness awarded grant to support a behavioral health program

Cigna Foundation recently awarded Rangeley Health and Wellness a $25,000 grant to support a Behavioral Health program in Rangeley and the surrounding communities.

With a deep commitment to helping individuals achieve their best possible health, the grant will support the work of the health center to develop a behavioral health program led by Joanne Dickson, a licensed social worker who serves as the local coordinator. In this position, the coordinator is responsible for building, implementing and evaluating programs as well as networking with county, state and federal agencies.

In addition, the coordinator will provide case management services and works with the Rangeley Lakes Regional School to implement Second Step, a social and emotional learning curriculum for grades K-8.

Rangeley Health & Wellness was established in 1994 to facilitate and advocate for health and wellness in the western Maine lakes region. Located on Dallas Hill Road, its programming includes ASCENT Rangeley Lakes Rehab, Rangeley Fitness Center, HELP Adult Respite Care, senior services, after school and summer programs for children and numerous fitness, nutrition and community services for all ages.

Maine Med takes neonatal training on the road

Portland’s Maine Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit community outreach education program recently visited Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington to provide training to pediatricians, registered nurses, respiratory therapists and other delivery providers on newborn resuscitation.

The training provided an opportunity to share knowledge among MaineHealth hospitals for consistent patient care within the integrated system. Participants refreshed key skills and practiced simulated scenarios using specialized baby manikins that cry, move, breath and give other important signals to the clinical team. The scenarios took place on the Family Birthing Center for staff to practice skills in their own setting and to streamline teamwork in managing a newborn emergency with positive outcomes.

14 Camden National Bank employees receive recognition awards

CAMDEN — Camden National Bank held its annual Employee Appreciation Event on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Augusta Civic Center. More than 550 employees traveled from as far away as Calais and Braintree, Massachusetts, to attend.

Throughout the celebration, employees recognized each other, and 14 outstanding employees received awards for their commitment to Camden National Bank’s customers, employees and communities.

Camden National Bank’s 2019 Employee Award Winners are:

Officer of the Year: Mark O’Donal, banking center manager, Camden Main Office;

Employee of the Year: Luke Dean, regional operational specialist, Bangor;

CamdenCARE Award: Lauren Epstein, senior trust officer and relationship manager, Camden National Wealth Management, and Carrie Bishop, banking center manager, Bangor;

Team Player Award: Zachary Short, credit analyst, Bangor; Craig Day, relationship manager, Waterville, and Elise Wallace, BSA analyst, Rockport;

Community Award: Dan Swindler, director of support services, Rockport, and Gretchen Williams, PR and communications officer, Camden National Bank;

Core Value Award: Nychole Hare, digital banking technician, Rockport, and Brent Vicnaire, banking center manager, Gardiner;

CamdenCircle Award: Laura Priestley, customer care expert, Bangor, and Chad Daley, assistant banking center manager, Portland;

Bob Daigle Award for Achievement through Innovation: Penelope Dougherty, digital banking manager, Rockport.

Camden National Corp. selected for the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019; ranks in Top 30 list nationally

Camden National Corp., the parent company of Camden National Bank, has been named to the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019. Camden National was one of 30 publicly traded banks and thrifts — and the only bank headquartered in New England — to be recognized, according to the bank.

“The objective of the Sm-All Stars remains the same: to identify the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country,” Sandler O’Neill announced, in the release. “In doing this, we hope to uncover the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world.”

To earn Sm-All Star status, companies needed to have a market capitalization below $2.5 billion, a category that includes 394 depository institutions nationally. Companies were selected based on various financial screening criteria, including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength.

“Camden National is thrilled to be selected for the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars amongst the highest performing institutions nationwide,” said Camden National Corp. President & CEO Greg Dufour, according to the release. “This recognition is a testament to the success of our measured, balanced approach and to the outstanding dedication of our talented employees.”

Sandler O’Neill is a full-service investment banking firm and broker-dealer focused on the financial services sector. For more information, visit sandleroneill.com.

