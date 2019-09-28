LEWISTON — Two men were injured in a stabbing in Lewiston on Friday night.

Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre said the two males were dropped off with stab injuries that were not life-threatening at 9 p.m. at the Emergency Department at Central Maine Medical Center by a privately owned vehicle.

The police had not released the names of the injured, and were investigating the incident. St. Pierre said police were trying to determine where the stabbing took place, among other details.

