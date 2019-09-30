CONCORD, N.H. — Gas prices have gone down a bit in northern New England.
The latest GasBuddy price reports show New Hampshire’s prices dropped 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, to $2.46. Vermont’s went down slightly, to $2.63 per gallon. Maine’s price also fell slightly, to $2.54 per gallon.
The national average is $2.64 per gallon. That’s up 7 cents from a month ago, and 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
