WINSLOW — A Windsor man was arrested in Winslow on Friday night after an officer pulled him over for speeding, discovered two active warrants for his arrest and found illegal drugs and guns in his vehicle, authorities said.

The driver, Anthony J. Englesbobb, 33, was taken into custody without incident, according to Winslow Police Chief Shawn O’Leary.

Winslow Officer Matthew Buck initially stopped Englesbobb for speeding on Carter Memorial Drive at 11:37 p.m. Friday.

“(Buck) conducted a routine license check of the driver … and discovered that Mr. Englesbobb had two active warrants,” O’Leary said Monday.

One warrant was for failing to pay fines in Maine and the other was for failing to comply with probation in New Hampshire, according to O’Leary.

After searching Englesbobb’s vehicle, Buck found two loaded handguns, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 4.75 grams of Suboxone, 2.75 grams of Oxycodone and an unspecified amount of LSD, according to police.

Englesbobb was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, class A; unlawful possession of Oxycodone, class D; two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, class D; possessing a firearm while prohibited, class C; and being a fugitive from justice. He also is accused of a civil infraction for using drug paraphernalia.

Englesbobb is being held at Kennebec County Jail in Augusta with cash bail set at $11,200. He is scheduled to appear in Kennebec Superior Court on Nov. 18.

In Maine, class A crimes are punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, class C crimes are punishable by up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine and class D crimes are punishable by up to one year in county jail and a $2,000 fine.

