AUGUSTA — An Augusta man was injured Friday when he was hit by a car as he crossed Water Street.

Laurier Fluery, 58, of Augusta, was hit by a vehicle being driven by Richard Williford, 60, of Jefferson, according to police.

Augusta Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said Fluery was taken to the hospital following the crash.

Williford was reportedly driving southbound on Water Street when he hit Fluery, who was walking in a marked crosswalk from neat the Water Street intersection with Laurel Street.

The accident report states Fluery complained of pain to his “entire body” and the injury was “suspected minor.”

Sarah Webster, spokeswoman for MaineGeneral Medical Center, said Fluery was in fair condition at 3 p.m. Monday.

Williford was not given alcohol or drug tests, and his condition was described in crash reports as “apparently normal.” The report also states Williford was not distracted.

Lully said Williford was issued a traffic citation for failing to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The Maine Department of Transportation reported another vehicle hit a pedestrian Sept. 10 at the intersection on Water Street and Bond Street. There have only been four personal injury accidents on Water Street in 2019.

