I agree with both letters in the Sept. 29 Central Maine Sunday about the butchering of all green growth around our busy interstate intersections (“I-95 clearings take out critical habitat” and “I-95 clearcutting is ‘Operation Overkill’“). It used to be a relief to find cool shade as we rounded the highways.

Central Maine opinion - inline Central Maine Opinion Enter your email and each Sunday we'll send you our opinion section picks of the week.

*





Ever since the bulldozing, I look at our man-made deserts that our eyesores now and wonder: Why? Clear cutting is bad for almost every environment there is. Keep Maine green, please, highway department.

Martha F. Barkley

Belgrade Lakes

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »