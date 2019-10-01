I agree with both letters in the Sept. 29 Central Maine Sunday about the butchering of all green growth around our busy interstate intersections (“I-95 clearings take out critical habitat” and “I-95 clearcutting is ‘Operation Overkill’“). It used to be a relief to find cool shade as we rounded the highways.
Ever since the bulldozing, I look at our man-made deserts that our eyesores now and wonder: Why? Clear cutting is bad for almost every environment there is. Keep Maine green, please, highway department.
Martha F. Barkley
Belgrade Lakes
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 95th birthday
-
Arts & Entertainment
Egypt displays looted coffin returned from New York’s Met
-
News
Fryeburg man arrested after shooting inside house
-
Business
Covetrus sued for investor fraud
-
Nation & World
Off message: A Republican takes heat for impeachment remarks
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.