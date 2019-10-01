DAMARISCOTTA — Music, autumn, fall treats and fundraising will converge on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Inn Along the Way at the Chapman Farm, 741 Main St.

This celebration in the Big Red Barn will feature the Rusty Hinges, Damariscotta Region Open Mic, a yard sale, inn tours and hayfield walks, all by donation to benefit for the Inn Along the Way, according to a news release from Summer Music Celebration Committee at the Inn Along the Way.

Community members who attend the musical lawn and barn party, and want to bring their own picnic, will be surrounded with an eclectic mix of music and song. Open mic registration will begin at 1 p.m., festivities begin at 1:30 p.m. with open mic performances and will run until 4:30 p.m. A yard sale will be held in the barn.

The Rusty Hinges, who will perform at 3:15 p.m., are a local Midcoast Maine band, playing an eclectic mix of acoustic music from folk music, from sea shanties to fiddle tunes, oldies to bluegrass and more. Members of the band include John Couch — guitar, vocals and harmonica; John Monterisi — guitar, singer song writer; Nancy Jones Bridges — the group’s leader, organizer and guitar/pennywhistle player; Brian Dunn — mandolin and octave mandolin and banjo, vocalist and sea shanty singer; and Laura Buxton — cello.

They play folksongs, country, golden oldies, sea shanties, contemporary tunes, and original songs with a variety of instruments and vocal harmonies. Guitars, mandolin, banjo, accordion, fiddle, cello and penny whistles are included in the mix.

The Inn Along the Way is a nonprofit organization in the process of creating a collaborative community offering older adults, and those seeking temporary relief from the responsibilities of caregiving, an environment of support, purpose, and sustainability in a multigenerational and mutually interdependent setting. The organization is raising funds to complete its first phase, which is to transform the original farmhouse into a small inn with a café and community rooms, offering overnight accommodations to the general public, as well as those seeking respite.

For questions about open mic participation or the fall music celebration fundraiser schedule, contact Sylvia Tavares at 766-8469 or [email protected]. For more information about the Inn Along the Way, including Thursday luncheons, educational programs, and volunteer opportunities, go to innalongtheway.org or contact Inn founder Sherry Flint at 751-6261 or [email protected].

