Performances of “Off the Wall” are scheduled for 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Johnson Hall Theater, 280 Water St., in Gardiner.

World-renowned jugglers and comedians, Jason Tardy and Steve Corning have performed all across the U.S. and beyond, with highlights including Disney Cruise Lines, the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas, and the White House in Washington, DC.

Now they are combining their talents to create “Off The Wall,” a new variety show of ultimate proportions.

The show will feature fast-paced juggling routines, off-the-cuff comedy, escape wizardry, dangerous props, and insane stunts.

Tickets cost $8.

For tickets, or more information, visit johnsonhall.org.

