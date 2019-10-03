The Waterville Historical Society’s October talk is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Redington Museum, 62 Silver St., Waterville.

Scott Holst will talk about the history of the Waterville Fire Department.

Holst, a lieutenant in the department, has been a firefighter in Waterville for 25 years and has researched the history of the department, publishing his findings in 2015. And he is still researching.

For more information, call the museum at 872-9439.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: