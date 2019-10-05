AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Fred Letourneau and Sharron Hinckley, Ron Cote and David Offer, Stefanie Barley and Nancy Fritz, and Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman. Winners on Thursday were Glenn Angell and Sharron Hinckley who tied with Anil Goswami and Tom Simmons.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ed Rushton and David Bourque, Jessie Gunther and Donna Bartlett, Lee Lenfest and Gabrielle Rice, and Carroll and Audrey Harding.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Sally Nelson. Ted Williams placed second, and Joan Mayo placed third.

Thursday’s winner was Keith Todd. Carla Lathe placed second, and Don Albert placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

