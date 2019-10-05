SOUTH CHINA — All parents of Erskine Academy students are invited to attend fall parent/teacher conferences from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 9 and 10, at the school at 309 Windsor Road.

To avoid long waiting lines, Oct. 9 has been designated for students whose last names begin with A through I; and Oct. 10 has been designated for students whose last names begin with J through Z. No appointments are necessary as teachers will be available to speak with parents in their respective classrooms.

In addition to the conferences, the Erskine administration will host a “We Need to Talk” series, about teen vaping, at 4:30 p.m. both evenings in the cafeteria. Also, the Guidance Office will host a FAFSA completion lab at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the library; and Sports Boosters will also have items available to purchase on both evenings.

For questions or concerns, call the guidance office at 445-2964.

