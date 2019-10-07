FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners approved a “guaranteed five-year” snow removal contract for a Freeman Township business to cover the West Freeman area for $86,972.49 a year.

Fenwick Construction LLC owners Andrea and Tellis Fenwick of Freeman Township reduced their initial proposal presented last month by $7,547.51 and commissioners agreed to the lower bid Oct. 1.

Commissioners had tabled action on the company’s Sept. 25 bid in an attempt to see if the Fenwicks would combine their existing contract for snow removal of the rest of Freeman Township and Salem Township.

Commissioners split the contract in 2018 into one for Freeman and Salem townships, and the other for the West Freeman area of Freeman Township.

The contractor with the low bid for West Freeman plowing last year decided not to renew the contract for another year.

The Fenwicks had plowed that area for 19 years.

Andrea Fenwick told commissioners Oct. 1 that the company already had a bond in place to remove snow from the 33.81 miles in Freeman and Salem townships. The company is one year into a five-year contract for snow removal in that area. The cost is $295,480 a year.

It would be a lot of work on their part to combine the contracts, she said. They will take out a separate bond for the 8.68 miles in the West Freeman section, which is on the other side of Strong.

Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington said he and commission Chairman Terry Brann of Wilton reviewed contracts from other areas in the state and found Fenwick’s bid was in the middle range.

Webster said it was a mistake to split the contract last year.

