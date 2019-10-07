Two historical events are scheduled for October in Readfield.

A history walk will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 11, on the town’s Esker Trail along the western perimeter of Quimby Bog. Called Dudley Bog early in the town’s history it was later named after Dr. Samuel Quimby of Mount Vernon who owned a mill on the outlet stream at the north end.

Co-leaders will be local historian and author Dale Potter Clark and Andy Tolman, a retired hydrogeologist who has worked for the Maine Geological Survey, conducting aquifer mapping throughout the State of Maine. Both are members of the Readfield Historical Society board of directors.

Walkers also can see fall foliage at its peak along Quimby Bog. Meet by 10 a.m. at the trailhead at 73 North Road where parking is available in the Regional School Unit 38 School Bus Transportation Service parking lot.

All ages are welcome, no fee or registration is necessary.

For more information, call 441-9184 or email [email protected].

The second event, “Living, working and socializing in 19th Century Readfield” by Dale Potter-Clark, will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Maranacook High School, 2250 Millard Harrison Drive.

Through vintage photos and narrative Potter-Clark will provide insights into the daily lives of residents during the second half of the 19th century. Readfield was home to four Maine governors during the 19th century, but there is so much more to tell. In those days there were four distinct centers in town that included industries, churches, schools, hotels and farms. After the railroad came to town in 1849 lakeside resorts and kids’ camps began to emerge.

The presentation is sponsored by Maranacook Adult and Community Education.

The registration fee is $12.50, but there is no fee for Maranacook students who are enrolled in a Maine History class.

To register, call 685-4923 or go online at maranacook.maineadulted.org. .

