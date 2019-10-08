Hannaford says consumers who purchased Hannaford-brand Deli White American cheese, including sliced cheese, from one of its delis or grab-and-go counters between Sept. 8 and Oct. 8 should return the cheese for a full refund.
The cheese might contain metal fragments, Ericka Dodge, spokeswoman for the Scarborough-based supermarket chain, said in a statement issued Tuesday night.
The recall affects only Hannaford-brand white American cheese. Customers should not eat the cheese, and return it to the store for a full refund.
No illnesses or injuries have been reported, Dodge said.
