A national retailer has acquired Olympia Sports, a Maine-based sporting goods outlet that began more than four decades ago at the Maine Mall in South Portland.

JackRabbit, which specializes in running and active lifestyle brands, announced the deal on Tuesday, News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) reported. Olympia’s headquarters are based in Westbrook.

The deal consists of certain assets and liabilities, including Olympia’s online presence and brand, according to a release from Jack Rabbit that News Center Maine cited in its report. JackRabbit will continue to operate the stores under the Olympia Sports banner, JackRabbit CEO Bill Kirkendall said in the statement.

“We would like to thank everyone who has been involved in our success, especially our employees. We have accomplished great things together,” Olympia Sports President Ed Manganello told News Center Maine. “We look forward to transitioning Olympia to the JackRabbit family and believe they will be outstanding stewards of the Olympia brand.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if any jobs in Olympia’s Maine stores would be eliminated. Olympia operates retail stores in Freeport, Windham, Bangor and South Portland, to name a few of its locations.

JackRabbit operates 62 stores in 18 states along with its ecommerce platform, its website said. Olympia Sports operates 226 stores from Maine to Virginia. Olympia moved its headquarters to Westbrook in 2002.

Manganello founded Olympia Sports 43 years ago. Olympia grew into a major player in the retail sports industry due in part to a strategy of selling family sports equipment in towns lacking a large retail presence.

