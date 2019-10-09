PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins is reiterating criticism of President Donald Trump’s decision to remove troops from Syria as Turkey begins a military offensive in the northern part of the country.

Collins, of Maine, says Wednesday that she considers Trump’s decision to “abandon the Kurds, our major ally” in the fight against the Islamic State to be “terribly unwise.” She said Turkish strikes in Syria are “the consequences of that terrible decision.”

Kurds in Syria have accused the U.S. of leaving its allies vulnerable and jeopardizing progress in the fight against IS.

Trump said Wednesday the U.S. opposes Turkey’s offensive in Syria and he thinks the strike is “a bad idea.”

