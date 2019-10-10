Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area will offer a 20-hour facilitator training for their grieving children’s program, Hope’s Place, starting Monday, Oct. 21, at the Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area’s Community Center, 304 Main St., Waterville.
Training will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Thursdays, Oct. 21, 24, 28 and Nov. 4, and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.
Those who complete the training will be prepared to co-facilitate a peer grief support group for children, teens, their parents or guardians.
The mission of Hope’s Place is to provide a safe, supportive environment for grieving children, teens and families through peer support groups, which nurture and encourage safe expression of grief and loss. Hope’s Place honors each person’s individuality and their process towards discovery of resiliency and emotional well-being.
There will be a $30 processing fee for materials.
For more information, call Bereavement/Youth Services Coordinator Jillian Roy at 873-3615, email at [email protected] or visit hvwa.org.
