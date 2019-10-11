AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Jean Bird and Glenn Angell, Patricia Damon and Diane Bishop, Ron Cote and Jan Arey, and Sharron Hinckley and John Hackett.

Winners on Thursday, Oct. 10, were Marilyn Ware and Martha Morrill, Glenn Angell and David Offer, and Kathleen Burden and Ken Harvey.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ken Harvey and Di Bishop, Ed Rushton and David Bourque, Anita LePage and Dick Quinlan, and Jo Dennis and Pat Kick.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Dave Lathe. Sally Nelson placed second, and Don Albert placed third.

Thursday’s winner was Dave Lathe. Don Albert placed second and Ben Parish placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice. Alice King and Dick Quilian placed second, Elaine Quinlan and Jackie Gamache placed third, and Lee Lenfest and Lynn Kerscher placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

