Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine’s 20th annual Golf Fore Kids’ Sake, held Sept. 6 at Belgrade Lakes Golf Club with Invitational Partner Kennebec Savings Bank, raised more than $38,000 to benefit school and community-based youth mentoring services for children in Kennebec and Somerset counties. Fifty-five golfers competed in the tournament.

2019 Golf Fore Kids’ Sake Tournament winners:

• First-place gross — Mike Frautten, Steve Carrara, Mike Wilson and Mike McNaboe (Great Falls Marketing);

• Second-place gross — Mike Latendresse, Tom Duffek, Blaise McDonald and Tyler Walsh (Dead River Company);

• First-place net — Eric Gosline, Geoff Houghton, Jake Coan and Ron Trahan (Gosline-Murchie Insurance); and

• Second-place net — Peter Labbe, Nicole Labbe, Patrick Phair and Adrian Phair (Cives Steel).

Contest winners:

• Longest drive (men’s) — Eric Gosline (Gosline-Murchie Insurance);

• Longest drive (women’s) — Danielle Marquis (Higgins & Bolduc Agency Inc.);

• Closest to pin — Jessica Smart (Century 21 Surette Real Estate); and

• Chipping contest — Jeff Willett.

Golf Fore Kids’ Sake’s Annual Invitational Partner is Kennebec Savings Bank with support from major sponsors G & E Roofing and Gosline-Murchie Insurance and lunch sponsors SAPPI and Kennebec Valley Federal Credit Union.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth in Androscoggin, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Penobscot, Somerset, and Waldo counties.

By partnering with parents, volunteers and organizations, children in the program have higher aspirations, greater confidence, develop better relationships, avoid risky behaviors and achieve educational success.

For more information about Golf Fore Kids’ Sake, enrolling a child or becoming a volunteer or mentor, call 236-2227, email [email protected], or visit bbbsmidmaine.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: