HINCKLEY — The L. C. Bates Museum’s annual Halloween Night at the Museum Flashlight Tours will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 and 25, at the museum on U.S. Route 201 on the campus of Good Will-Hinckley.

The tours, great for families, will include holiday scavenger hunts and activities such as dissecting owl pellets in the classroom after each tour.

The museum has many unique decorations that give a new meaning to its bird collections and a special night view of the museum’s animals.

The tours also include viewing some animal skulls, making a bat or spider craft and more after the tours. Bring a flashlight, come dressed up or not.

Visitors also can visit during the day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and Sunday between Oct. 16 and Nov. 1 to see the holiday trimmings and explore Halloween in a new way.

For more information, contact the L.C. Bates Museum at Good Will-Hinckley at 238-4250 or [email protected].

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: