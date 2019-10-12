At least two people were injured at a shooting at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire, police said Saturday.

A shooter arrived at the New England Pentacostal Ministries church at approximately 10:12 a.m. while a wedding was taking place, the Pelham police department said in a statement. Guests at the ceremony had subdued the alleged attacker by the time law enforcement arrived, and the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

There were no fatalities, the Pelham police said, and the two injured people were taken to nearby hospitals.

“Preliminary investigation of the matter indicates that this incident does not appear to be a random event,” the statement said.

The New England Pentecostal Ministries had already endured one tragedy, after one of its ordained ministers, Luis Garcia, was found shot to death inside his home last week. Brandon Castiglione, 24, was arrested and charged with second degree murder in Garcia’s death, but waived an arraignment and is currently being held without bail according to state prosecutors.

A funeral for Garcia had been scheduled for later that day, the Union Leader reported, but mourners were turned away because of the shooting. Geraldo Pagan, who planned to attend the service, told NBC Boston that police had informed him “everything has been canceled.”

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu confirmed the shooting investigation and that law enforcement was on the scene.

A Domestic Abuse Month event was also scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to the church’s calendar.

At least one person was being treated at Lowell General Hospital, a spokeswoman confirmed to The Washington Post.

“I can confirm that we did receive one patient from the incident in Pelham this morning,” Angela Strunk said. “That patient is being transferred to a Boston hospital.”

She did not have identifying details for the patient and could not confirm whether the injuries were caused by gunshots or something else.

The New Hampshire State Police’s major crime unit was on the scene, and the church remained surrounded by emergency personnel on Saturday, and some nearby roads remained closed by police.

