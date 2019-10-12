The Rangeley Friends of the Arts has announced the winners in the Western Mountain Photography Show, held Sept. 14 though Oct. 6 at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery in Rangeley. The theme of the exhibit was “The Artists Trail,” according to a news release from organization.

The following winners of the juried exhibit each receiving a cash award and ribbon.

• Best in Show: Jane E. Faulkner with Autumn Leaf-Smalls Falls.

• Black & White Division: Wess Connally placed first with Late October, Smalls Falls; placing second was Kathy White with What Do You See?; and third place was awarded to Allen Wicken with 39 Steps Northeast of Maine Highway Route 4, Sandy River Plantation.

• Color Division: First place went to Jane E. Faulkner with Pollen Spring, Town Dock; second place was awarded to Jen Hickey with Water’s Sculpture; and third place went to Jen Hickey with The Fall of the Falls.

The winners were recognized at an opening and awards reception Sept. 14. The event was exclusively sponsored by the ENS Associates.

Throughout the exhibit, visitors were invited to cast a vote for their favorite entry, and 112 total votes were cast to determine which entry would receive the People’s Choice Award. Almost all entries received at least one vote, with 21 of the entries receiving two or more. By far the most popular entry with 20 votes was “Kokopelli at Mooselook” by photographer Wess Connelly of Rangeley. Connelly also proved to be the most popular photographer with 32 votes for his three entries. He received a special ribbon for this year’s exhibition.

There were 33 images in the exhibit from 14 different artists. This is the fifth annual Western Mountain Photo Show, each year with a different theme. “The Artists Trail,” the theme for this year’s exhibit, is a new joint project of the Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust and the Rangeley Friends of the Arts which designates specific scenic sites in the Rangeley Lakes Region perfect for plein air artists and scenic photographers.

For more information about the organization, visit rangeleyarts.org.

