RICHMOND — Maine State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 48-year-old Richmond man, who was found inside his Kimball Street house Friday afternoon.

Andrew Sherman, of Richmond, was discovered at about 5 p.m. Friday by a friend who had gone to check on him at 7 Kimball St., according to Stephen H. McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Maine State Police detectives examine the dirt driveway leading to the Richmond residence of Andrew Sherman on Sunday. The 48-year-old was discovered Friday deceased and police are treating the death as suspicious. Kennebec Journal photo by Andy Molloy

Sherman had not been seen or heard from in a few days.

McCausland said Sherman lived alone at the house and had not worked in recent years because of injuries from a car accident.

An autopsy was performed Saturday at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, but no details were released.

A team of detectives and evidence technicians, assisted by officers from the Richmond Police Department, has been at the house since Friday night, McCausland said. Detectives were working Sunday out of the Richmond Fire Department.

On Sunday afternoon, State Police Lt. Jeff Love said anyone who was near Sherman’s house or noticed unusual activities should contact the Maine State Police.

Police also asked that anyone with information about Sherman contact them, either by going to the Fire Department or calling Maine State Police in Augusta at (207) 624-7076.

“We have several unanswered questions and (are) seeking the public’s help,” Love said. “We’re still seeking information from family or friends.”

