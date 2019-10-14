A Hollis man remained in jail Monday evening, accused of trying to strangle a woman on Sunday.
State troopers were called to a home on Palmer Lane in Hollis on Sunday to investigate a domestic violence complaint, Maine State Police said in a Facebook post.
Troopers arrested 32-year-old Tyler Strout, of Hollis, who allegedly assaulted and tried to strangle a woman.
Strout was taken to the York County Jail in Alfred and charged with felony assault. He was being held without bail Monday night pending a court appearance Tuesday.
The victim was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. Her condition was not known.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Explosive device blows up at Montana school, no injuries
-
Local & State
Democrats announce series of Maine town hall meetings
-
Nation & World
Biden, Warren, Sanders face scrutiny at Democratic debate
-
Arts & Entertainment
Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Soundgarden lead 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees
-
Local & State
Gideon collects $3.2 million for U.S. Senate bid