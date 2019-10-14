The annual Fall Mid-Coast Audubon Birdseed Sale Fundraiser is under way.

Choose from these varieties of seed to keep birds well fed this winter: Sunflower meaties (hulled sunflower seed, less mess, more food/lb, best deal) $28 for 25 pounds, $47 for 50 pounds; Black oil sunflower seed (the mainstay — a favorite of chickadees, nuthatches, woodpeckers and many others) $16 for 20 pounds, $29 for 40 pounds; Thistle (Niger – finches and siskins go for this) $10 per 5 pounds; Melody Mix (a mix of corn, millet and sunflower) $14 for 20 pounds, $23 for 40 pounds; and suet blocks for $2 each.

Orders must be placed before 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.

Send a check made out to Mid-Coast Audubon to “Seedsale Sue,” 12 Audubon Road, Bremen, ME 04551; orders will be confirmed.

Those who don’t hear back by Oct. 20 can email [email protected], subject BIRDSEED. Preordered seed will be available for pick up between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at Plants Unlimited, U.S. Route 1 in Rockport or Lincoln County Publishing, 116 Mills Road, Newcastle.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will help local Audubon chapters provide many free educational programs and field trips throughout the year. Two pickup locations are offered this year in Rockport or Newcastle, according to a news release from Mid-Coast Audubon.

Mid-Coast Audubon members live from Edgecomb to Belfast, and inland to Augusta. Every month, the organization sponsors an evening program at the Camden Public Library. There are numerous field trips to see birds and learn about the natural history of Maine.

For more information, visit midcoast.maineaudubon.org.

