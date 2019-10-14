NEW SHARON — A two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Route 2 and Post Office Road sent two people to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

A 2017 Toyota car driven by Krysta Soule, 29, of Vienna was stopped on Route 2, also known as Mercer Road, and waiting to turn onto Post Office Road when a 2015 Dodge pickup driven by Hal Parker, 32, of Madison crashed into the rear of the stopped car, according to Nichols.

The truck driver did not see the stopped car, he said.

Two people were transported to the hospital. It was unknown Monday morning who had been taken to the hospital or the extent of their injuries.

Franklin County Deputy Derrick Doucette responded to the accident, reported at 2:57 p.m.

Doucette and Sgt. Brad Scovil responded to another two-vehicle accident at 1:10 p.m. down the road at the intersection of Route 2 and Mile Hill Road, which is also Route 27, Nichols said.

No injuries were reported when a 2007 Subaru driven by William Michaud, 69, of Belgrade Lakes pulled out in front of a 2006 Nissan driven by Spencer Wodatch, 21, of Brunswick, according to Nichols.

