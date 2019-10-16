|Donor
|Total amount
|Stephanie Grondin
|$25,000 (loan)
|Andrew Wawra
|$4,500
|Andre Nadeau
|$2,000
|Gregory Fox
|$2,000
|Zev Myerowitz
|$2,000
|Grondin Chiropractic
|$1,040
|Nova Chiropractic
|$1,000
|Joel Fernald
|$1,000
|Life Source Family Chiropractic
|$1,000
|Scott Glocke
|$1,000
|Amber Hayes
|$1,000
|Kelly Larson-Brunner
|$1,000
|Paul Newton
|$1,000
|Andrea Robinson
|$700
|Brent Reiche
|$500
|Daniel Myerowitz
|$500
|Rok Morin
|$500
|Melissa Baben-Goodin
|$500
|Warren Varney
|$500
|Sara Rivard
|$450
|Nichole Clark
|$300
|Daniel Lander
|$250
|Jason Davis
|$250
|Chandra Sasseville
|$250
|Christopher Bell
|$250
|Peter Gay
|$200
|Kimberly Bailey
|$200
|Denise Couture
|$200
|Hoyt Chiropratic Center
|$200
|Mike Hoyt
|$200
|John Reeder
|$200
|Jason Steinhouser
|$200
|Joanne Chancey
|$200
|Michelle Davis
|$200
|Eleanor Rolnick
|$200
|Celine Nadeau
|$100
|Stephen Tyks
|$100
|Mark Dupuis
|$100
|Suzanne Grondin
|$100
|Jeffrey Slocum
|$100
|Aaron MacArthur
|$100
