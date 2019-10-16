FARMINGTON — Larry Lord, the LEAP Inc. maintenance supervisor who was critically injured in a Sept. 16 propane explosion, was upgraded to serious condition Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Lord, 61, of Jay has been hailed a hero after he got nearly a dozen employees out of LEAP’s central office and training center at 313 Farmington Falls Road. He called 911 and within minutes of the Fire Rescue Department’s arrival, the building blew up.
Fire Capt. Mike Bell, 68, was killed, and six other firefighters were seriously or critically injured.
Lord’s injuries included severe burns on over half of his body, multiple traumas, broken bones and critical injuries, according to information posted on a GoFundMe site set up for him.
The six injured firefighters have been released from hospitals. Capt. Scott Baxter was discharged Sunday from Maine Medical Center in Portland and sent to a rehabilitation facility.
