A powerful coastal storm is lashing Maine, knocking out power to more than 204,000 homes and businesses Thursday morning.

Mainers woke to heavy rain and gusting winds, but those conditions are expected to taper off by mid-morning. Road across southern Maine are strewn with branches and power lines. And schools across Cumberland and York counties have cancelled or delayed classes.

The number of outages climbed steadily through the early morning hours, topping 54,000 by 5 a.m. and jumped to more than 170,000 by 9 a.m., according to Central Maine Power. Most of those outages are in Cumberland and York counties.

Emera Maine reported more than 34,000 outages at 9 a.m.

The highest wind gust recorded by 6:15 a.m. Thursday was 62 mph at the Portland International Jetport, which is in the top 10 highest wind gusts on record at the jetport.

“That’s higher than the highest gust during Hurricane Bob,” said meteorologist Justin Arnott of the National Weather Service in Gray. “The winds are really the big story today.”

A 70 mph gust was recorded early Thursday at a buoy near the Isle of Shoals off the New Hampshire coast. Arnott said a number of 50-60 mph gusts have been reported along the immediate coast from New Hampshire to midcoast Maine.

Arnott said 1 to 2 inches of rainfall had been reported across much of the area by 6:15 a.m.

“It’s certainly enough to cause some issues with leaf-clogged storm drains, but no significant flooding has been reported,” he said.

The National Weather Service in Gray issued a high wind warning Wednesday evening that was to be in effect from 11 p.m. through 11 a.m. Thursday. Wind speeds are forecast to be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 mph in Portland and along the coast.

Portland police urged drivers to allow extra time for travel Thursday morning. Brighton Avenue is shut down between Stevens and Bradley, according to police.

“Several intersections have no power and the streets are covered with debris, police tweeted.

This is one unfortunate example of the damage that has taken place this morning in Cumberland Center. Fortunately no one was injured. MSAD51 Schools are closed today. We do not have any ETA on power restoration. pic.twitter.com/EH3k9hQcL8 — Cumberland Police (@CumberlandPD) October 17, 2019

Cumberland police reported major portions of West Cumberland and Cumberland Foreside are without power.

“If you travel before sunrise, use caution due to the amount of debris in roadways,” police posted on Twitter.

In South Portland, sailboats washed onto Willard Beach and a boat was tossed onto the rocks at Bug Light. Large trees were uprooted in neighborhoods across the city. Damage was extensive in the Willard Beach neighborhood, where trees and poles were toppled.

Power was out throughout downtown Berwick, where schools are closed. There were no major road closures in that area Thursday morning.

Route 1 in Saco near the Scarborough line was closed before dawn because a utility pole and lines are down across the road.

CMP reported more than 52,00 customers in Cumberland County were without power at 8:15 a.m. Half of the homes in Cape Elizabeth are without power. Large outages are also reported in Scarborough and suburbs north of Portland.

More than 37,000 homes and businesses are without power in York County. The highest concentrations of outages were reported in Alfred, Berwick, Eliot, Kitttery, Wells and York.

CMP’s outage website was having technical issues Thursday morning. The outage lists would not load for some customers and estimated power restoration times for some areas were listed as Jan. 1, 2068.

In a message posted on Twitter, CMP said it is “working diligently” to fix technical issues on its website. The company also urged people to stay away from downed lines and report outages to 800-696-1000.

“We appreciate your patience as our crews respond to outages – restoring power as quickly and safely as possible,” CMP tweeted.

Emera Maine reported just under 31,000 outages at 8 a.m. Significant outages were reported in the Orono and Blue Hill areas.

Schools closed Thursday include Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth, Scarborough, Westbrook, MSAD 51, RSU 35, MSAD 75 and RSU 60. South Portland schools initially announced a delay, then changed that to a closure because five schools are without power.

Portland schools have a 1-hour delay. Two-hour delays have been announced in Wiscasset, MSAD 6, Biddeford, Saco and Sanford.

The Amtrak Downeaster is reporting significant delays Thursday because of power outages and trees across the tracks in Portland.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: