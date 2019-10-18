WATERVILLE — Community Spay-Neuter Clinic of Topsham will bring back its low-cost clinics to Waterville starting Thursday, Oct. 24.

Regular Thursday clinics will be offered for low-income cat owners who are otherwise unable to afford this service. This is the same veterinary team that previously conducted clinics at the Humane Society of the Waterville Area, according to a news release from the clinic.

“Many people cannot afford to spay or neuter their cat before it produces a litter, and with winter coming, this is a great time to make it possible for these people to get this done and prevent these unwanted litters,” said Dr. Elizabeth Stone, DVM, MS, director, Community Spay-Neuter Clinic, in the release.

People can call the clinic Monday through Wednesday at 721-8395 to schedule an appointment for day surgery at the new satellite location at 100 Pleasant St., in Waterville. Vaccination and other wellness services are available at the time of surgery.

Since its inception in 2011, staff at Community Spay-Neuter Clinic have performed more than 3,700 spays and neuters of dogs and cats. “It is our passion to help people afford spay-neuter, and reduce the number of homeless pets,” said Stone, in the release.

Regular low prices apply, and are posted at communityspayneuterclinic.org.

