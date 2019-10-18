Rangeley Health and Wellness and Healthy Community Coalition will sponsor a free film screening of “Recovery Boys” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Rangeley Lakeside Theater, Main Street in Rangeley. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments and a resource table will be available, according to a news release from Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The feature-length documentary film, which follows four men in a farming-based rehabilitation program, will provide a deeply personal look into the unseen lives of those working toward transformation while struggling with substance use disorder.

The film, the latest documentary by Academy Award-nominated director Elaine McMillion Sheldon, displays the strength, brotherhood and courage needed for those who overcome addiction, the inner conflict of recovery, and hurdles faced in re-entering society.

At the conclusion of the film, a community forum and panel discussion featuring individuals in recovery, treatment providers, first responders, employers, and local agencies will take place. Community members can learn more about available resources and what can be done to make our communities recovery ready.

For more information, contact Joanne Dickson at Rangeley Health and Wellness at 670-5236 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: