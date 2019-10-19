BANGOR — Quarterback Brian Peters ran for two second half touchdowns, leading the University of New England to a 31-21 win at Husson Saturday afternoon.

Peters ran for 56 yards and threw for 223 to lead the Nor’easters to the Commonwealth Coast Conference win. Devon Charles ran for 59 yards and a score for UNE (3-3, 1-2 CCC).

David Morrison threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns for Husson (2-4, 2-1), which suffered its first conference loss. Keyshawn Robinson had two touchdown catches for the Eagles.

TRINITY 43, COLBY 7: Trinity gained 250 yards on the ground and 230 through the air in a dominating New England Small College Athletic Conference win over the Mules in Hartford, Conn.

Tijani Harris ran for 158 yards and three touchdowns for the Bantams (4-2). Harris’ third touchdown gave Trinity a 36-0 lead late in the third quarter. Seamus Lambert threw for 230 yards and two scores for the Bantams.

Colby (0-6) avoided the shutout when Matt Panker caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Matt Hersch with 4:30 left in the game.

WILLIAMS 35, BATES 7: Tyler Spiezio had a pair of touchdown catches to lead Williams to the NESCAC win in Williamstown, Mass.

Spiezio’s 75-yard catch of a Bobby Maimaron pass with 1:56 left in the first half gave the Ephs (5-1) a 21-0 lead. Maimaron threw for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

Bates (0-6) quarterback Brendan Costa scored the Bobcats’ lone touchdown, on an 11 yard run midway through the fourth quarter. Costa threw for 241 yards and added 73 on the ground.

TUFTS 49, BOWDOIN 0: Tufts put up 662 yards of offense in the shutout win over the Polar Bears in NESCAC play.

Jacob Carroll threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns for the Jumbos (3-3). OJ Armstrong caught all three of Carroll’s touchdown passes, and had six catches for 142 yards. Frank Roche had seven catches for 137 yards for Tufts.

Brendan Ward had five catches for 65 yards for Bowdoin (0-6).

COAST GUARD 33, MAINE MARITIME 8: Ryan Jones threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns to lead Coast Guard to the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference win in Castine.

Justin Moffatt had 13 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns for Coast Guard (5-2).

Nokomis grad Andrew Haining threw for 156 yards for Maine Maritime (0-7), including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Casale early in the fourth quarter.

